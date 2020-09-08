Hoda Kotb Melts Hearts By Sharing An Adorable Video Of Daughter Haley Joy Riding A Tricycle

Hoda Kotb doesn’t always share video clips of her daughters, but when she does, she generates a lot of buzz from her fans. The Today Show host delighted her audience on Labor Day when she posted a seconds-long clip of her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, “riding into the work week.”

The video began with the three-year-old pedaling her tricycle down a sidewalk next to her mother. Hoda was behind the scenes shooting the clip and was unable to be seen by the camera, but her laughter and chuckles could be heard in the background. For the most part, the tot was focused on the path in front of her, but every once and a while, she would exchanged glances with her mother and say, “Haley fireman catch up.”

Haley rode in style on a trike that was painted purple. It had large black wheels with reflectors in the spokes, and the front had a white wicker basket that was attached to it. The bike also had white detailing around the petals, which matched the color of the adorable basket.

Haley looked as sweet as could be in a long-sleeve white top that was patterned with pink hearts. She sported a pair of light-wash jean shorts on her lower-half, and the legholes were trimmed with a ruched fabric, which gave the look a delicate feel. She also wore a pair of pink-rimmed glasses, which have quickly become her trademark accessory. The cutie wore her hair in a low ponytail and took the proper safety measures by wearing a pink helmet that featured a light blue pattern. She completed her look with a pair of purple sandals that matched the color of her bike.

Hoda’s adorable new video post got plenty of attention online, racking up over 47,000 likes and over 800 comments in less than 24 hours. Some social media users took time to rave over how cute the three-year-old is while several others applauded Hoda’s parenting skills. A few more couldn’t get over how much Haley has grown up.

“What a great thing to see early on a Monday morning; thanks for sharing!!!” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts at the end of her words.

“WowIe!!! I remember when you first became a mommy. She was a little baby. How time flies!!!!! Now she’s riding a bike,” a second Instagram user pointed out.

“I don’t know what’s better ~ her sweet voice or your giggle‼️ Such a good mama you are,” another fan chimed in.

Last month, Hoda took to her Instagram page to share her love and admiration for longtime friend and former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford. Unsurprisingly, that social media share also earned a ton of attention from fans.