Gabby Epstein Flaunts Killer Booty In Thong Bikini While Enjoying The Pool

Gabby Epstein gave her 2.3 million Instagram fans something to look at on Tuesday, September 8, in her most recent update. The Australian bombshell shared a series of photos of herself enjoying a summer day while rocking a minuscule bikini that bared her sculpted body, much to the delight of her followers.

Epstein shared four photos, all of which showed her sitting on the edge of a glass-walled swimming pool that allowed those outside to see inside. She had her back turned to the camera, giving the onlooker a full view of her pert derriere. Her legs were in the water and also visible to the viewer.

For the first and fourth shots, Epstein turned her head to the side to glance at the camera, which was close to the ground. The second and third captured her facing the opposite way as she played with the position of her legs slightly.

Epstein sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit made from a white, textured material that gave it a sparkly, scaly vibe — in addition to contrasting brightly with her tan complexion. It featured a thong back that put her toned glutes fully on display. The top exposed plenty of sideboob and had thin straps that tied behind her neck and back.

Epstein said in the caption that this was her “dream pool.” In response to a commenter, she said that this was taken at the W Punta de Mita hotel in Nayarit, on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The slideshow proved to be popular with her fans. Within two hours, it has attracted more than 43,100 likes and over 345 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to tease her about her caption.

“Slim thick,” one user wrote, to which Epstein replied with a cool face emoji.

“This post is awesome and everything about you is perfect,” replied another one of her followers.

“Wow gabby you are the tale in my fairy,” a third admirer raved.

“Idk about the pool but I’m definitely dreaming of something rn,” a fourth fan chimed in, adding a laughing-crying emoji after the comment.

Epstein seems to live in a bikini, if her Instagram share are any indication. A couple of days, ago, she posted another slideshow of herself in a white two-piece, as previously written by The Inquisitr. For all three photos, she was indoors in a well-lit space featuring archway entrances, a fireplace and white-leather furniture. Her suit included a classic triangle top with straps that tied into bows right on top of her shoulders. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides.