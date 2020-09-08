JoJo Rocks Lacy Savage X Fenty Lingerie For Steamy Outdoor Photo Shoot

JoJo's photo had a rocky backdrop.

Singer JoJo wore her undergarments outdoors to fulfill her duties as a celebrity ambassador for Savage X Fenty, the popular line of lingerie founded by Rihanna. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker shared the results of her latest photo shoot for the brand on Instagram.

The Grammy Award winner rocked a sexy set that included a black bra and matching underwear. Her top was crafted from stretchy fishnet mesh that clung to her ample assets, showcasing them to perfection. Opaque floral lace appliques added a touch of romance to the piece. An unbroken band of underwire traced the lower curves of her cleavage, coming to a rounded point in the center. The supportive detail also gave JoJo’s bust a boost by providing a little lift. The bra’s additional features included thin adjustable straps and subtle textured trim around the bottom.

JoJo’s matching panties were made out of sheer floral lace. They had a mid-rise waist and a high leg that was the ideal cut for displaying her toned thighs. The leg openings were trimmed with scalloped lace. The flirty detail drew further attention to the music-themed tattoo near her bikini line on her upper right thigh.

JoJo also rocked a black leather jacket with dark purple lining. However, she wore the garment pulled down off her shoulders so that it didn’t hide any of her lingerie from view. She accessorized with a silver chain choker and matching hoop earrings.

The length of her red mane tumbled over her chest and midriff on the left side. Her dyed hair had dark roots, but she softened their appearance by rocking a deep side part.

JoJo posed outside at nighttime. She stood in front of a massive beige boulder with her right hand stretched out toward its craggy surface. Other similar rocks were visible in the background. Their rough surfaces were a sharp contrast to JoJos smooth, creamy complexion. A bright light had obviously been used to illuminate the shot, which made her skin glow.

The musician proved that she could model like a pro by crossing her right leg in front of her left to emphasize the curves of her hips. Her ensemble also left her taut stomach completely uncovered.

JoJo’s modeling shot proved to be popular, racking up over 128,000 likes and 2,200 comments in a matter of three hours.

“JOANNA!!! I wasn’t ready, like at all!” read a message that included a number of fire emoji.

“Fine all day everyday,” added another admirer.

“Honestly can we just take a minute and Thank the Gods for this perfection,” a third person remarked.

“We all freaked out,” observed a fourth fan.