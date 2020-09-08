Carrie Ann Inaba, 52, Rocks Stunning Activewear For Workout Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The ABC judge prepares to put in work clothes after months of wearing sweats and baggy jeans.

Carrie Ann Inaba traded in her sweat pants for stylish workout gear as she prepared for the return of Dancing with the Stars.

The veteran TV judge, 52, shared a new photo to Instagram that showed her wearing stunning workout look just six days before the premiere of the celebrity ballroom competition.

In the pic shared to her social media page, Carrie Ann had her long hair pulled back as she rocked a patterned gray crop top and matching leggings as she posed outdoors in Los Angeles. While she looked toned and trim in the snap, in the caption to the post Carrie Ann revealed that it was crunch time for her to get back into a healthy routine before she headed back to the ballroom for her in-person job.

Carrie Ann noted that it has been a long time since she had to wear anything other than sweats or baggy jeans to work. Fans know the dancer and television personality has been streaming in from home to co-host her CBS chatfest The Talk for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so putting on “work” clothes next week will be a real change.

The longtime DWTS judge credited pal Isaac Boots for the “sassy” activewear ensemble which she said inspired her to do her workout at a pace that will keep her fit while avoiding an autoimmune flare-up. She also thanked several other friends for the routine and for instructions for a post-workout massage that she was able to do on her own.

In the comments section to the post, Carrie Ann’s social media followers offered her support as she eased back into her fitness routine.

“Yes ma’am, you got this,” one fan wrote.

Several celebrity friends also weighed in on Carrie Ann’s commitment to reclaim her fitness.

“Gorgeous queen!” wrote Isaac Boots.

“Someone is snatched!” added former Dancing With the Stars contestant Juan Pablo DiPace.

“That’s what I like to see! Show them gurl,” wrote Moon Bloodgood.

Several fans also told Carrie Ann that it seems that quarantine has made her look better than ever — and that’s before seeing her back into full-on glam mode for her ballroom judging stint where she dazzles in gorgeous gowns.

Once Carrie Ann does head back to the Dancing with the Stars studio next week, she’ll be sitting between fellow Judges Bruno Tonioli and the newly announced Derek Hough. Veteran paddle holder Len Goodman will sit this season out due to travel restrictions from England.