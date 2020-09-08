Camila Bernal Bares Her Bombshell Curves In Red Latex Bodysuit

Camila Bernal bared her signature curves on Tuesday, September 8, when she teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a smoldering new photo of herself wearing a skimpy body that left little to the imagination.

The Latina stunner was photographed indoors in a white setting. Bernal was captured in profile as she placed the front leg up on a light wooden structure. She placed the support leg all the way back as she leaned forward, creating lines and angles that accentuated her voluptuous lower body. She allowed her arms to rest by her sides.

The camera was close to the floor and captured Bernal from a low angle that further emphasized her legs and derriere. She tilted her head to the side as she glanced down at the photographer with a serious expression.

Bernal sizzled in a bright red bodysuit made from a shiny latex-like fabric that flattered her brown hair. The suit had straps that stretched over her shoulders and high-cut sides that rose to her waist, baring her curvy hips. It also boasted a barely there thong back, which allowed Bernal to put her round booty front and center.

She wore her long hair parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands that fell to her mid-back.

Bernal captioned the shot with a quote from the song “No Guidance” by Chris Brown ft. Drake.

The photo was immediately popular with her fans, who liked it more than 15,200 times in just two hours. They also left upwards of 180 comments in as much time, using the space below the photo to rave about Bernal’s insane figure and beauty.

“You are a star mami I am your fan,” one of her fans raved.

“Take my child support money,” joked another admirer, including a ROFL emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’m getting a sculptor to make this out of granite to put in the front yard of the house,” added a third user.

“That was the best Drake quote for this pic cuz GODDAMN,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Bernal is well known among her fans for her racy Instagram posts that often showcase her voluptuous booty. On Sunday, September 5, she uploaded a video that showed her shaking her backside to the sound of Latin music, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She wore a white dress with a print of butterflies of different colors. She used a filter that added three additional butterflies to her face. The lower half was super short and tight, clinging to her body.