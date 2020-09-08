Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Pays The Piper

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 9, tease that Chelsea gets a visit from an angry Alyssa, and she doesn’t do much to help calm the reporter. Phyllis finally achieves her dream, but bad news rains on her parade. Lily and Billy develop a plan for Chancellor Communications that will help it represent America.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself pushed into a corner, according to SheKnows Soaps. Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) comes to the penthouse looking for Adam (Mark Grossman), and she’s not buying Chelsea’s business trip excuse. Alyssa realizes that she wants to be a voice for her father, and she thinks that somebody should pay for his death.

As they begin talking, Chelsea certainly doesn’t make a friend of Alyssa. In fact, Alyssa seems to realize that not only is Adam a con artist, but also so is Chelsea. That does not make her any more willing to try to sweep things under the rug, and Alyssa believes that Adam is a sociopath along with his father, Victor (Eric Braeden). Sure, her dad threatened a young Adam and his blind mother, Hope, but he did not deserve to die, and Alyssa will not rest until she gets justice for him. Alyssa does not seem like a good enemy for Chelsea and Adam to have. Given her past, Chelsea may be willing to do some pretty shady things to get rid of the threat she poses.

CBS

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) takes full control of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. The Escape Club for Women turned out to be such a success that she got enough money to pay off Abby (Melissa Ordway) altogether, so now Phyllis will no longer have a silent partner breathing down her neck. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is thrilled he’s no longer between his sister and his girlfriend, and it seems like nothing could hamper their celebration. However, Nick gets a text message from Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) explaining that Sharon (Sharon Case) got terrible news from her oncologist, which certainly puts a damper on everything.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) work together on a strategy. Ever since she went to prison and worked with underprivileged women, Lily has realized how fortunate she’s been in her life. She shares her vision for Chance Comm with Billy — she wants to hire people who genuinely represent the population of the United States. Billy is on board with Lily’s idea, and they vow to work toward creating something incredible.