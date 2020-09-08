Instagram Model Galina Dub Sizzles In White Panties & Tiny T-Shirt For Latest Update

Instagram star Galina Dub put her stunning figure and gorgeous face on display for her latest spicy upload. In the snap, she was photographed in a small t-shirt and matching high-waist panties while she struck an alluring pose.

The Russian beauty does not post on the social media platform often, but caught the attention of her fans with this scintillating photo. She looked effortlessly beautiful while posing indoors in a comfy outfit. Galina was captured from the knees up as she stood next to a wall. There was wood paneling on the walls behind her. A painting was visible over the model’s shoulder, and a plant could be seen on a nearby cabinet. The light brown, and white motif of the room complemented her outfit and complexion.

Galina had her long auburn hair parted in the middle and wore it straight down as it cascaded over her shoulders. The 25-year-old raised her left elbow up to rest it against the wall while she put her hand in her hair, which exposed a tattoo along her wrist. To accentuate her curves, Galina jutted out her right hip and pressed it against her arm. She tilted her head while flashing a giant smile to the camera.

The social media influencer rocked a loose-fitting cropped white t-shirt which left her flat stomach uncovered. She wore a matching pair of high-waist panties that showcased her toned legs. Galina’s pose, and revealing outfit, also gave a hint of her pert backside.

For the caption, the Russian asked her followers to recommend good movies or television shows to watch. She added a bunny emoji, and included several hashtags in the comment section including “#moscow” and “#mood” after uploading the snap on Tuesday.

Many of the model’s 1.4 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy pic, and nearly 67,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over five hours after it went live. Galina received nearly 600 comments, as her replies were littered with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her in multiple languages, and flooded the comment section with suggestions on what to watch.

“Galina this is my favorite of you!” one follower commented.

“It is a good day now. Hope you have a FANTASTIC DAY,” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“Soooooooo gorgeous,” an Instagram user replied while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Believe me, with me you can watch everything,” another responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Galina flaunted her slender frame in a blue bikini while posing in front of a picturesque backdrop.