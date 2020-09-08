Mary J. Blige, 49, Slays A Number Of Killer Looks For ‘Health’ Magazine

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to announce that she has graced the front of Health magazine. The music icon is not only on the cover but she has also rocked multiple outfits within the latest issue.

In the first slide, the “Can’t Take You Off My Mind” hitmaker attached the cover shot. Blige stunned in a beige top with long sleeves that showcased her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted garment that appeared to be a skirt. Blige rocked pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with metallic polish. The singer is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond hair. She styled half her locks in a messy high bun and left the rest down.

Blige posed in front of a backdrop that was a similar shade to her attire. She was snapped from the thighs-up and placed one hand on her hip. Blige gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked very glamorous.

In the next frame, the Grammy Award-winner wowed in a sleeveless and strapless orange dress that featured two pockets on each side. Blige accessorized herself with a gold chain, bracelets, and dangling earrings while showcasing the tattoo inked on her right arm. She wore her blond locks up in a high bun for the snap.

In the third pic, Blige looked incredible in a black tank top paired with high-waisted PVC pants of the same color. For her jewelry, she completed the outfit with a necklace that featured a large pendant of Nefertiti, gold bangles and big earrings.

In the fourth image, the 49-year-old opted for another beige number. Blige turned up the heat in a dress that had a thigh-high slit on both sides. She showcased her upper thighs and a hint of the garment underneath.

For the fifth and final snap, Blige looked phenomenal in a yellow item of clothing paired with an orange skirt that was wrapped and tied-up around her waist. The entertainer knows how to make a statement with her earrings and rocked a pair that had her initials dangling down.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 44,200 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“A Beautiful Queen/Goddess! You look amazing,” one user wrote.

“Slaying as always BUT THOSE MJB EARRINGS THO!!!!!!!!!” another person shared.

“You look simply stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow!!!! You’re the baddest!! Undisputed GOAT!!” a fourth admirer commented.