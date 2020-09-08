Rachel Cook Heats Up Instagram With New Topless Shots

Rachel Cook stunned many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 8, when she shared a series of snapshots of herself wearing just pants and a backpack, baring quite a bit of skin.

The three-picture slideshow captured the American model and influencer posing outdoors in front of gorgeous snow-capped mountains on a bright, clear day. Cook stood close to the camera as she sported a pair of white sweatpants with a drawstring tied in the middle. She wore them low, allowing her to show off her tight stomach.

Cook was fully topless, using a large red backpack to censor the shots. She placed the thick gold straps over her breasts, preventing too much skin from being exposed.

Her honey-blond hair was parted down the middle while her bangs framed her face.

For the first shot, Cook faced the photographer while propping her leg to the right. She glanced at the camera with a half smile and focused eyes. In the second, she was in a three-quarter stance with legs were past hips-width distance as she looked at a point in the distance. The third snap was similar to the first, though this time she was also looking at something outside of the frame.

In the caption, Cook noted that she loves Mt. Rainier, Washington State, indicating that was her location in the pictures. She also used the opportunity to urge her fans to check out Nirvana Magazine‘s page on Patreon, which Cook herself created.

The post has attracted more than 58,100 likes and over 440 comments within three hours. Her fans used the occasion to comment on the photos’ setting and Cook’s beauty and daring nature.

“Awesome peaks [crying-laughing emoji]. JK, great pic of a lovely lady against a gorgeous mountain setting,” one user wrote.

“The people I hike with don’t ever look this good!” replied another user.

“The most Stunning girl on the face of the Earth,” a third fan raved.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” added a fourth fan.

Cook is no stranger to showing off her incredible body to her fans. Last week, she upload a slideshow in which she was seen sporting a bubblegum pink two-piece bathing suit, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. It featured a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps and matching bottoms with side ties. The model also wore a scarf with a checkered print in pink and white tied around her head. Both pictures showed her indoors as she faced the camera.