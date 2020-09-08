Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Begins To Grieve As Jordan Confronts Cyrus

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Wednesday, September 8 suggest that viewers will learn a bit more about Neil’s shocking death. Alexis was completely stunned to learn that he died of a drug overdose, but it seems that Jordan already has some thoughts about what went down. During the next episode, people should get a better sense of whether or not the police commissioner is on the right track.

As surprising as Neil’s death was to everybody last week, the autopsy results came as an even bigger shock. During Tuesday’s show, General Hospital viewers learned that Neil had been injected with a drug of some sort, and Julian spotted a syringe under Alexis’ bed.

Was Neil hiding a drug habit? It is possible considering all the upheaval in his life lately, but it doesn’t seem all that likely. Alexis certainly wasn’t responsible, which would seem to suggest that somebody snuck in and did the deed. However, it’s not known yet why he would have been targeted.

Jordan wasted little time in heading to Cyrus’ apartment to question him about Neil’s overdose. She arrived at the apartment at the end of Tuesday’s show, and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that she’ll be asking some questions of him.

Nick Agro / ABC

General Hospital teasers from the sneak peek shared at the end of Tuesday’s episode revealed that Jordan apparently will try to taunt the mob boss. She’ll start by suggesting that he doesn’t seem to need her services any longer. Jordan may hope that she can somehow be off the hook now when it comes to Cyrus’ demands, but that seems unlikely.

Perhaps Jordan thinks she can easily pin Neil’s death on Cyrus, and that this will be the leverage she needs to be freed from his control. Whether the mob boss intentionally had Neil killed, simply was responsible for the drugs he took, or was completely uninvolved, Jordan probably will quickly learn this isn’t all that much leverage at all.

While Jordan pursues this, Alexis will wallow in guilt and despair. General Hospital teasers indicate that she’ll tell Julian that she was falling for a better liar. Her romantic history with Julian suffered a great deal due to his numerous lies, and now she’s left thinking she’d been sucked in by someone even more adept at hiding the truth.

As this progresses, General Hospital spoilers detail that Alexis will get help from both Ned and Portia at various points. Right now, she’s too grief-stricken to absorb much of what has happened with Neil. However, it seems she may soon question what really happened and throw herself into finding the truth and clearing Neil’s name.