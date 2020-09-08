Just Vote Campaign Gets Support From Taylor Swift, DJ Khaled, Loren Gray & Other Celebrity Supporters

The Just Vote campaign officially launched today, receiving strong support from a variety of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Usher, Billie Eilish, and many more, according to Billboard.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen and registration promoter HeadCount teamed up to create Just Vote, which encourages citizens to cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential election. Due to the worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19, registration is at an all-time low. However, the new initiative hopes to inspire and register as many new voters as possible in order to promote change.

The campaign’s mission is to motivate younger citizens to exercise their democratic rights this November and continue doing so for the years to follow. The goal of the organization is to target 1 million potential new voters and recruit 50,000 eligible to register ahead of the Presidential Election Day, which is on November 3, 2020.

“For years, we have been activating global citizens to be part of the solution to key issues like extreme poverty, climate change, and now pandemic relief. Voting is a vital way to exercise that power. We are excited about Just Vote‘s potential to drive young voter turnout in November and beyond,” said Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

In order to help the organization reach its goal, several celebrities have agreed to offer donations of either merchandise or unique experiences that reward those who register. Some of the prizes people have an opportunity to win include a virtual dance lesson from Usher, autographed merchandise from Billie Eilish and a virtual hangout with DJ Khaled.

“I’m partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount, to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I’m looking forward to hosting a virtual meet and greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status, ” Khaled recently commented.

Also on the list of celebrities that decided to get involved in the initiative are Finneas, Nicky Jam, Quavo, Julianne Hough, Billy Porter, and Loren Gray, who tweeted about an opportunity to win front-row seats to her performance.

i’m so excited to be teaming up with @GlblCtzn & @HeadCountOrg on their #JustVote campaign to help eligible US voters check their voter registration status ! u can visit this link to check yours & enter to win virtual front row seats to my performance ???? https://t.co/q6EoXZvQ69 pic.twitter.com/7k1tXliFnt — loren gray (@iamlorengray) September 8, 2020

In addition to Gray, many of the stars, like Billy Porter, have promoted the movement by providing information and links to the required forms via Twitter.

With the help of world famous stars and social media outlets, the Just Vote movement has been able to spread awareness rapidly about its mission in hopes of increasing the number of young people casting their ballots in upcoming elections.