‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Sharon Sets A Major Boundary

The Young and the Restless‘ Tuesday, September 8, episode, featured Chance finding Adam. Sharon got life-changing news, and she also set a significant boundary with Adam. Devon made a life-changing choice, and Elena worried it might be the wrong one. Lola refused to forgive Theo for breaking their date.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) showed up at Society to see Lola (Sasha Calle), and she kept him waiting for an extremely long time. He finally confronted her, and Lola told Theo she didn’t want him there since he didn’t give her the courtesy of texting her that he couldn’t make it the other day after they’d made plans. He left and later sent her a text, which she ignored.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she explained that she would get her pathology results alone. Although Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tried to get her to change her mind, she remained firm. After she went to her appointment, Rey went to Society, and he caught up with Lola. They both shared their worries with Lola admitting things weren’t going well with Theo. Rey opened up about Sharon’s appointment.

Sharon got home, and Rey was gone. Disappointed, she left her results on the table and went out again. When Rey returned, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) also came in, and they talked about her mother’s situation for a bit, then Mariah discussed Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and their fans. When Mariah went to make tea, Rey noticed the paperwork, and he opened it, reading Sharon’s results. He suggested that maybe Mariah should leave before her mom got home, so she did.

When Sharon returned, Rey admitted he opened the envelope, and she fell into his arms. She was sad he wasn’t there when she got back from the doctor, and he reassured her that things would be okay.

Earlier, Sharon went to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motel room. Chance (Donny Boaz) was there talking to Adam about Alyssa’s (Maria DiDomenico) research. Sharon was horrified when Adam let Chance leave, believing that she’d arrived to have an affair. Chance promised he wouldn’t tell Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and split. She laid into Adam for not telling Chance the truth, but Adam said it was more comfortable to lie. Ultimately, Sharon told Adam that she could not continue therapy with him. He begged her not to leave him alone, but she left.

At Crimson Lights, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) worried to Nate (Sean Dominic) about Amanda (Mishael Morgan) requesting Hilary’s DNA from Devon (Bryton James). Nate told her that it would be fine and that Amanda just needed to know about her past. Devon showed up, and he gave Nate several of Hilary’s combs, which he thought would have enough material for the test. Devon claimed Hilary would’ve loved to have a twin.

Later at the park, Elena let Nate know she wished she had insisted that Devon not to do the test. Nate said she had no reason to worry, but Elena felt that Devon might fall in love with Amanda if she proved to be Hilary’s twin.