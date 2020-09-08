Giada De Laurentiis, 50, Says Farewell To Summer While Clad In A Bikini & Sheer Cover-Up

Giada De Laurentiis bid farewell to summer in a sexy outfit over Labor Day weekend. The world-renowned chef and television personality took to her page on Tuesday, September 8, to share a hot shot that was an instant hit with her 1.7 million fans.

The photo was snapped from Giada’s backside, and in her caption, she made sure to tag her photographer and mother, Veronica De Laurentiis. The chef was posed on a set of stairs that spilled into a patch of greenery. Several green plants surrounded the outdoor space, and a metal iron fence lined the perimeter. In front of Giada, a stretch of beach could be seen in addition to a few rocks and ocean water. She posed next to her pup and focused her attention directly in front of her.

The mother-of-one opted for a multi-layer outfit that showcased her killer figure. On top, she rocked a sheer cover-up that exposed her swimsuit underneath. The piece featured several vibrant colors, including different shades of pink, purple, and yellow. The back of the piece had a deep V-line that showed off a tease of her shoulders and sun-kissed skin. The Food Network personality sported a white bikini underneath her cover-up. The top was made of white fabric, and the back was tied in a bow underneath her shoulder blades. It had thin straps that stretched over her toned arms, and the bottoms were just as hot. They boasted the same fabric and color, but not much of them were able to be seen because of the way that Giada was posed.

She added a layer of protection from the sun with a chic straw hat. The trendy accessory was trimmed in red and white, and Giada pulled her dark tresses back into a braid. In the caption of the update, she wished a farewell to summer while including a few hashtags in her post. As of this writing, the snapshot has garnered more than 21,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“YOU ARE GORGEOUS!” one social media user exclaimed.

“Yes! Till next year! Hopefully next summer a bit better for all of us!” a second fan commented, adding a few smiley face emoji.

“This is a Beautiful view. My dream one day,” another one of Giada’s followers wrote.

“That picture looks like one that could be taken in New England. Beautiful as are you,” a fourth complimented.

Giada has not been shy about showing off her bikini body in recent weeks. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Giada rang in her 50th birthday while clad in a fuchsia swim set.