Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Skintight Shorts For Latest Workout Video

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her athletic figure in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram video upload. In the clip, she was recorded doing five exercises while wearing a sports bra and skintight shorts that outlined her fit frame.

The Hungarian beauty is known for flaunting her curves in bikinis and chic outfits, and in this update she showed the hard work that goes into maintaining her body. Varga – who is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – tagged her location as Zeta Lab gym in Italy.

She wore her long blond hair up in a ponytail, and rocked an outfit that matched the black motif of the facility. The fashion designer sported a cropped black tee that left her shoulders exposed, along with a pair of matching tight bike shorts that embellished her backside. She completed the look with a pair of black Nike sneakers, and hoop earrings.

At the start of the vid, the 28-year-old was filmed from behind as she performed box steps while holding a large medicine ball and wearing ankle weights. She bounced the ball off the wall in front of her, and then stepped off the box while holding it. Varga used pulley cables for the second portion of the routine. Her right foot was on a wobble board while she held the cables and extended her left leg up.

In the third part of the clip, Varga held two battle ropes while balancing her weight on small wobble boards. She switched over to dumbbells for the fifth exercise. The social media influencer was filmed from the back as she did bicep curls. Varga showcased her impressive strength in the last portion of the video where she lifted her weight up on equalizer bars while her feet were suspended with straps behind her. She extended her legs out for several reps before pulling her knees in close to her chest.

For the caption, Varga said this fitness post was long overdue, and mentioned the footage was taken earlier that morning. She added flex and fire emoji, and tagged the gym and her trainer in the clip before uploading it for her 475,000 Instagram followers. It earned nearly 1,000 likes in just over three hours after going live. The replies were littered with heart emoji, and fans left compliments for the model in multiple languages.

“Keep working! Always beautiful forever!!” one admirer wrote.

“So hard to keep body beautiful,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Varga showed off her slender figure, and pert booty, in a blue bikini.