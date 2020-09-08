Demi Rose Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 14.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot trio of snaps she took while on vacation. The pictures were captured in Hacienda Na Xamena, Ibiza, as the geotag indicated, and Demi was in a decorated space perched atop a massive, modern cream-colored couch topped with pale gray pillows. An arched doorway was visible in the background, and there were several decor elements in the space, including a few hats hung on the wall and a large plant in a distant corner.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose Instagram page Demi made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She flaunted her curvaceous figure in a black bodysuit with pink piping along the neckline as well as in vertical strips down her body.

The garment had a pink zipper down the front that Demi unzipped all the way, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The bodysuit had long sleeves and a figure-hugging fit that highlighted her hourglass figure. It had no legs, leaving her toned thighs exposed, and high-cut sides that accentuated her voluptuous hips.

Demi accessorized with a pair of thigh-high boots from the designer brand Dior. The boots were a pointed-toe style with stiletto heels, white trim along the top, and the brand’s name written in white text on each knee.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she posed with her legs slightly spread in the first shot, balancing her upper body on one arm while her other hand went to her brunette tresses.

She spun around for the second snap, turning her back to the camera and showing her followers that the bodysuit had a thong bottom that left her pert posterior exposed. She flipped through the pages of a book or magazine as she flaunted her curves.

She finished off the update with a snap that provided a close-up of her boots, showing a few of the details to her eager audience. Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 112,300 likes as well as 1,373 comments within the same time span.

“You look very beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely ravishing,” another remarked.

“Perfect Goddess,” a third fan added, including a heart emoji and heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“OMG!!!” another wrote, struck speechless, following the exclamation with a string of flame emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared another sizzling update from Ibiza in which she posed with a large book covering up most of her bombshell body. She sat outdoors, flaunting her cleavage and curvaceous figure as she held a bright pink book open in front of her.