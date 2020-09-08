New Apple Watch, iPads Expected To Be Unveiled On September 15, But iPhones Could Come Later

A new Apple Watch is likely going to be unveiled on September 15, Todd Haselton of CNBC wrote on Tuesday. Apple announced a new event on their official website, set for that day. Unlike previous proceedings like this, it won’t be held in a Cupertino, California auditorium on the company’s campus. This time around, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be online only.

Haselton said despite the virtual nature of the presentation, analysts expect the company to stick to a well-established script. The one big difference is that a new line of iPhones might not get shown off. CEO Tim Cook admitted earlier this summer production for their newest smartphones are going to be delayed by at least a few weeks. The pandemic was also blamed for that delay.

While Apple didn’t provide any details besides a day and time (10 am Pacific), Haselton said the invitation that was sent to members of the press said “Time Flies.” The reporter said that seemed to hint at the inclusion of the Apple Watch Series 6.

There isn’t much known about the upcoming gadget, other than it will come packed with watchOS7. The latest operating system’s biggest feature is sleep tracking software. Since watchOS7 will be available on current models of Apple’s signature fitness tracker, there are bound to be other offerings on the upcoming build.

The CNBC reporter said some rumors have hinted at the ability of the Apple Watch Series 6 will be to measure blood-oxygen saturation.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The event could also feature a new version of the iPad Air. This new build is said to be more like the iPad Pro, though will be lighter and easier to carry around. It’s also rumored to have an edge-to-edge screen like it’s more powerful cousins.

The analyst did warn that it’s entirely possible the newest tablet will be held back for a later presentation, as has happened in past years, when they’ve been shown off in October.

The line of iPhone 12s could also be slated for that October unveiling. There are expected to be four versions this year, two regular and two iPhone 12 Pros. It’s rumored that there will be several different sizes for users to choose from. There will be a 5.4-inch unit, two with 6.1-inch screens, and the biggest of the bunch with a 6.7-inch display.

One of the biggest pieces of news might be what won’t be packed in. Apple isn’t expected to include headphones or a charger in the box. Both accessories have been included since the company’s first smartphone launched.