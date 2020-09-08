Danica Patrick Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Going Cliff Jumping Into Lake Powell

Danica Patrick had a blast over Labor Day weekend, and she took to her Instagram account to prove it. The 38-year-old wowed in a series of photos and videos that were shared on her page on September 8.

The first image in the set was snapped selfie-style and saw Danica posed in front of a desert landscape and red rock mountains at her back. In the caption, Danica told fans that she was at Lake Powell. She was all smiles for the shot that was cropped above her chest, with only a tease of her swimsuit strap visible in the image. She accessorized her attire with a pair of chic sunglasses and a straw hat.

The second photo in the deck showed Danica rocking the same cap, but she appeared to have changed her attire. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver sported a white tank top that was trimmed in black and read “mas yoga por favor” in bold red letters. The front of the top was cropped near the waistband of her bottoms, which were equally hot. Danica opted for a pair of insanely short shorts in a light wash that was distressed around her pockets. The short length teased a peek of her trim stems. The brunette beauty stood next to her pal, Stephanie Halvorson, who was rocking similar attire.

The next few updates included more stills from the trip and a small tour of Lake Powell, but the hottest in the set captured Danica on the top of a large rock. She took a running start before plunging in the water that was several feet below her. The video was not taken at a close angle, but it still treated Danica’s audience to a great view of her curves. She sizzled in a skimpy bikini that boasted different panels of colored fabric. The top had tiny, triangular cups that barely contained her bust while the bottoms were worn low on her hips, flaunting her trim abs and slim midsection.

To go along with the update, Danica wrote a lengthy caption that expressed her love for the man-made reservoir and travel. Her audience was impressed with the post, and in under 24 hours, it attracted over 36,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Several Instagrammers applauded Danica’s fit figure while a few others commented on the vacation spot.

“Beautiful. It’s on my bucket list. You’re gorg by the way,” one fan commented, adding a few red hearts.

“Wow who’s that beautiful astronaut on mars,” a second fan joked, referencing her caption.

“Soo cool & pretty. Def, looks out of this world,” another follower added.

“Beautiful scenery and ur looking so healthy,” a fourth chimed in.