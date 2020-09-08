Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Her

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso has filed a retraining order against her Tuesday. TMZ reported that Adefeso went to a courthouse in L.A. to report Braxton for acts of domestic violence. While it is currently unknown what acts of violence she has committed, it’s enough to warrant a restraining order.

Police have yet to respond to the request, but this doesn’t mean they aren’t familiar with their relationship. David had phoned 911 in July reporting that the former The Real host threatened to kill herself. He mentioned on the phone call that she has been taking medication for her depression. Her family has also shared that Tamar mental health hasn’t been in a good place since the two started dating. They claim she has taken on his quick temper.

In addition to their tumultuous relationship, the All The Way Home singer has been feuding with the TV network WeTV which has undoubtedly added to strain to her mental health. She attributed the drama with the network to her mental breakdown in July. The network issued a statement of support to all of its shows in regards the George Flyod incident. She sent a letter back obtained by Page Six saying they weren’t so supportive regarding her TV series Braxton Family Values and upcoming series Get Ya Life!.

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [‘Braxton Family Values’] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”

At the time, she thanked David for saving her life. Things were seemingly looking up since then between the two of them. He even documented a beach day that he spent with her son on Instagram in which he is seen smiling underneath his mask. It seems that their dynamic has done a complete 180 since with this latest installment and taken a turn for the worse.

Now that her deal with WeTV is over and if the restraining order is approved, she will be barred from seeing David for good thus ending their relationship, her life has been thrown into a state of turmoil.

Tamar’s representatives also have yet to respond to this latest update.