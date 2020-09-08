Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Schemes To Keep Ridge & Brooke Apart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 9 dish that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will continue with her evil plot. She is determined to keep Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) apart, so that the dressmaker can stay married to her bestie, per SheKnows Soaps.

Brooke Eyes A Reunion

Brooke refused the advances of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) even though he is now a single man. She wants her dressmaker back because she believes that her destiny is with him. Ridge ended their relationship and decided that he wanted to be with Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards), but she still believes that they can reunite.

The former chemist is also on a mission to prove that there’s more behind the wedding in Las Vegas than what Quinn and Shauna want everyone to believe. She finds it suspicious that Ridge can hardly recall the ceremony and cannot remember telling Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to file the divorce.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that she will approach her former husband and beg him to reconsider. She knows that he still loves her and that he wants to be with her. The only reason that he backed out again was that he misconstrued a conversation between her and Bill.

Quinn learns of Brooke’s plans and knows that she must act quickly. She knows that Brooke has always been Ridge’s soft spot and that he can easily be swayed to take her back again. She will formulate a plan to keep them apart.

Quinn Manipulates

The Bold and the Beautiful teasers indicate that once again Quinn will manipulate to get what she wants. She has a personal vendetta against Brooke because she threatened Quinn and her marriage to Eric Forrester (John McCook). As seen in the image above, the two have a fierce rivalry. She swore that she would ruin Brooke’s life and that’s exactly what she’s doing.

Quinn knows that Ridge and Shauna still have not consummated their marriage. Until they hit the sheets, she knows that their marriage is vulnerable. She will protect their union until Ridge falls in love with her best friend.

However, it’s only a matter of time before Quinn’s scheming ways come to the light. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will approach his father about how his wife’s latest exploits. Brooke and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will also discover that Quinn has been manipulating them by using Bill.

Quinn is already on thin ice with Eric. Will he give his wife the boot when he finds out what she has been up to? After all, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) would be more than willing to take her Honey Bear back.