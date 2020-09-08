Morgan Ketzner Displays Stunning Figure Wearing Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Morgan Ketzner started the post-Labor Day week off with a sultry snap that delighted her 519,000 Instagram followers. She looked stunning wearing a revealing bikini and drinking a cup of coffee, backed by a gorgeous setting that was drenched in morning sunshine.

Morgan wore a skimpy string bikini that featured a tan-and-black leopard print, partially covered by a stylish crop top that left her bottom half on full display.

The bottoms dipped low in the center to maximize the amount of her bare, toned belly showing. Distinct tan lines were visible on either side of the garment. Long spaghetti straps were tied in big bows on either side of her hips, and dangled against the outside curves of her thighs.

The straps of the halter bathing suit top were visible peeking out from the rounded neckline of Morgan’s shirt. They crossed over her collarbones and disappeared behind her neck. Her billowing top featuring a textured, very lightweight fabric in neutral tan stripes.

Morgan posed on an elegant covered patio constructed from white stone. Structural pillars and low, columned railings seemed to separate the area into distinct sections behind her. The slanted roof was finished with decorative wooden beams that ran horizontally across the surface.

On her right, a well-manicured lawn surrounded by hedges and palm trees created an enticing garden that met a turquoise body of water in the distant background. The sky was dotted with fluffy clouds.

Morgan’s Instagram followers expressed their adoration for her sunny disposition and gorgeous appearance, and many seemed moved by the power of suggestion and commented on her beverage.

“Always beautiful with an amazing pose,” declared one fan, adding a series of affectionate emoji to emphasize their feelings.

“Damn it. Now I NEED a coffee too!” exclaimed a second person.

“Lol that is not Coeur d’Alene, Idaho,” called out a third follower, referring to Morgan’s geotag, and the tropical background in the snap.

“no but it’s where I’m at rn,” she responded, with a pair of crying-laughing emoji.

As recently reported by TheInquisitr, just a few weeks ago the petite bikini model celebrated reaching 500,000 followers on Instagram. She wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that showed off her long legs and posed with a bottle of champagne, surrounded by a bevy of festive gold balloons that spelled out the monumental number.

Her friends and fans were thrilled to share in her excitement, flooding the comments sections with hundreds of warm congratulations in the first few hours after the post was uploaded.