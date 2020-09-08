Kelsie Jean Smeby Poses Seductively In Scanty Red Lingerie Complete With Matching Sheer Stockings

Italian stunner Kelsie Jean Smeby left little to the imagination as she posed seductively in a scanty ensemble for her most recent Instagram post. The model flashed her flawless figure as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Kelsie looked hotter than ever as she rocked a red lingerie set. The bra clung to her ample chest and boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were pulled high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pair of sparkling earrings and some sheer thigh-high stockings.

Kelsie sat on her knees in a leather chair. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she placed both of her arms in front of her. She tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the lens. In the background, a wall of windows were visible as plenty of green foliage could be seen through the glass.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part for the shot. The long locks were styled in loose curls that she pushed over her shoulder.

Kelsie has amassed more than 699,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those supporters wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,200 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Have a great day, Kelsie,” one follower wrote.

“Super sexy, absolutely gorgeous beautiful magnificent body position wow, absolutely wow,” another said.

“You are very beautiful girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” a fourth person stated in a comment.

The model is no stranger to showing off her stunning physique while wearing racy outfits online. She’s often photographed sporting skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when rocked a pink bikini that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin while she looked in the mirror and clicked the steamy selfie. That post also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date, its raked in more than 9,200 likes and over 190 comments.