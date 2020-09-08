Denise Richards Hops On A Plane To Reunite With Husband Aaron Phypers For Their 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has a happy ending to her trip to Spain.

Denise Richards made her way home to her husband Aaron Phypers just in time for their second wedding anniversary. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hopped on a plane to reunite with her man and her three daughters, Sami, Lola, and Eloise, after an extended period of time out of the country.

Fans know that Denise has been filming the movie Glow and Darkness in Spain, so her return home to her family was a long one.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, Denise was pictured wearing a blue face mask and denim overalls after boarding an airplane. The Bold and the Beautiful star’s gorgeous blue eyes were especially sparkling in the pic with the bottom of her face covered up.

In the caption to the photo, the actress wrote that she missed her family so much and she noted that it was exactly two years ago that she exchanged vows with Aaron in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California that was filmed for her Bravo reality show.

In the comments section to the photo, fans and famous friends, including RHOBH co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke, fellow Real Housewives veteran Tamra Judge, and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling, reacted to Denise’s long-awaited return home on such a special day.

“Happy Anniversary!” one fan wrote. “Many more years of happiness to the both of you. You are a breath of fresh air!!”

“Happy Anniversary Beauty!!!!” a second chimed in. “You and your husband both seem like amazing people and deserve all the happiness and love your way.”

“Ya’ll gonna go get happy endings together,” another fan joked in reference to Denise’s RHOBH tagline.

“If you guys can make it through this year, you can make it through anything,” another fan wrote to the actress.

Two years ago, Denise and Aaron famously planned their outdoor Malibu wedding in less than a week. Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss helped the couple pull together the quickie California ceremony, while designer Mark Zunino crafted Denise’s non-traditional bridal look: a shortie lace romper with a detachable tulle overskirt, according to Brides. The couple walked down the aisle to the Metallica song “Nothing Else Matters,” Denise told fans on her blog for Bravo.com.

Since that time, the couple’s marriage has been under scrutiny. On the most recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former Bravo star Brandi Glanville claimed the newlyweds have an “open” relationship, an allegation that Denise has staunchly denied.