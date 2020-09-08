‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Kim Delaney Is Headed To Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there’s a new face headed to Port Charles soon, as actress Kim Delaney has just joined the cast. Not much about her character has been revealed yet, but it shouldn’t take long for everybody to learn more.

According to Deadline, Delaney begins filming her first General Hospital scenes this week. Viewers should get their first glimpses of her in episodes airing in early October.

Soap opera fans know that Delaney is no newcomer to the genre. Years ago, she played Jenny Gardner on All My Children.

In fact, some General Hospital fans are already sharing their hopes that Delaney’s character will end up interacting with lawyer Martin Grey, who played Tad on AMC.

“Whoever she is, I hope we can get some Kim Delaney/Michael E. Knight scenes for a Tad/Jenny throwback,” declared one viewer on social media.

“This Kim Delaney news just renewed my interest in #GH bc I’ve been barely watching since it returned,” one fan said via Twitter.

Who will the actress portray? Will this be a new character or a recast of an existing Port Charles personality? It did not take long for General Hospital fans to come up with some solid possibilities.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

It could be that she will be connected to the recently departed Dr. Neil Byrne. Alexis Davis was stunned to find he had died in her bed, and this week spoilers detail that she’ll be shocked to learn his death was supposedly due to drugs. General Hospital incorporated some tidbits of Neil’s past here and there, but it’s certainly possible that his death would bring someone to the forefront.

Could she be playing Dr. Hamilton Finn and Detective Harrison Chase’s mother? That is a storyline that has been teased for a long time now, and with Finn and Anna Devane’s wedding on the horizon, it wouldn’t be tough to see his mother showing up.

Bringing in Elizabeth Webber Baldwin’s mother is another casting move that people speculate about often, and this actress could certainly handle that gig. Others wondered if this new person could be tied to Brando Corbin in some way, another feasible possibility.

“I guess Finn’s mom but we never seen Liz’ mom. So happy Kim Delaney coming to my show,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kim Delaney is awesome! I’d like to see her as Elizabeth’s mom. Liz could use more family in PC. But she’ll probably end up being related to Sonny, Cyrus or Peter…” another person noted.

After her time on All My Children, Delaney went on to play Diane Russell on NYPD Blue. She currently has a recurring role on ABC’s Chicago Fire, and people may have also recently seen her on The Oath. Her previous work also includes shows like Army Wives, CSI: Miami, and Murder in the First, although it’s been quite some time since she’s been on one of the soaps.

Are any of these guesses on the part of General Hospital viewers right? Will Delaney be around for just a short-term gig or something long-lasting? Spoilers with more specifics should emerge soon and everybody will be anxious to see where this is headed.