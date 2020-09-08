Suzy Cortez Rocks A Skimpy Thong Bodysuit & Flaunts Peachy Posterior For Sexy Weightlifting Session

Suzy Cortez took part in one of her sexiest workouts to date, and luckily, she shared the results on her Instagram page. The athletic post was added to Suzy’s feed on Monday, September 7, and it’s already earned a ton of attention from her 2.3 million followers.

The snapshot captured the model in a dimly lit gym that was filled with exercise equipment. On the floor rested a row of kettlebells in different vibrant shades, and a mirror hung on the wall in front of her. Suzy stood before a squat rack and placed both hands on the barbell. She appeared to be taking a step forward, and her legs were staggered. She seemed preoccupied with something that was outside of the frame, and she gazed off-camera with a sultry stare. The social media star treated her fans to a great view of her bombshell body while clad in a barely there outfit.

Suzy opted for an all-black ensemble that fit snugly over her curvy figure. The one-piece boasted a racerback cut, leaving her defined back, shoulders and arms well on display. Just a sliver of the side of the garment was visible, offering a good view of sideboob.

The lower portion of the garment was just as revealing, and its thong cut dipped deep into Suzy’s backside. It allowed her to show off her peachy posterior and shapely thighs in their entirety. The model completed her skimpy attire with a pair of black socks that hit mid-muscular calf, and she also rocked high-top sneakers in the same color.

Suzy wore her long, brunette tresses down and swept over one shoulder. The sizzling snap has been a hit so far, earning over 8,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Some social media users dropped a line to let Suzy know that her body looks fantastic while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“I’d walk two steps behind you just for the view!!” one follower wrote, adding a few flames and heart emoji.

“Nice way to workout,” a second admirer pointed out.

“This is nice. You are the perfect woman Suzy,” another Instagrammer commented.

Suzy has never shied away from flaunting her body on Instagram. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Brazilian babe sizzled in another smoking-hot look — that time, a swimsuit. The photo captured Suzy posed on the beach where she served up a generous portion of sideboob and booty. Like her most recent upload, that one also garnered rave reviews.