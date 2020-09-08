Joe Biden’s ‘Mental Acuity’ Has Declined Over Last Four Years, Former White House Stenographer Says

Mike McCormick, a former White House stenographer, claimed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “mental acuity” has declined across the last four years, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“It is a complete difference from what he was in 2017,” said McCormick, who worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017. “He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago.”

The former White House official, who authored the book Joe Biden Unauthorized, claimed that the Democrat lacks the “energy” and “pace of speaking” he had before.

“He’s a different guy,” the author said.

McCormick also said that Biden had a tendency to go off-script during his media briefings and conversations with foreign leaders

“He’d just make a big joke out of it, and go straight from the hip. And notice, he’s not doing that anymore. He read that [Democratic National Committee speech] verbatim … it’s not Joe Biden anymore.”

According to the author, Biden’s tendency to ramble caused problems with then-Prime Minister of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who allegedly cut the former vice president’s microphone during a press conference. The former White House official said that the Democrat launched into a monologue about his previous visits to Russia before he was interrupted, and Putin had to media removed from the room.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Biden’s psychological health has been a focal point of critics throughout his 2020 campaign. Some have suggested that the candidate is not mentally equipped to handle the presidency, while others have gone a step further and speculated he is suffering from dementia. As The Inquisitr reported, conservative commentator Dan Bongino claimed that unnamed sources told him that Democrat’s alleged decline is rapidly growing worse. Elsewhere, columnist Chris Sweeney suggested that the candidate’s purported cognitive issues are serious and should not be downplayed by the people pushing him to run for the presidency.

Per NBC News, George Washington University doctor Kevin O’Connor released a medical assessment last week that described Biden as “healthy” and “vigorous.” According to the publication, O’Connor did not mention any psychological issues in the report and said that the former vice president’s last physical showed no problems with his vestibular function or cranial nerves.

Biden was previously pressed on whether he was tested for cognitive decline and said he was “constantly testing,” Newsmax reported.

Despite concerns over Biden’s mental acuity, Humanity Forward founder Andrew Yang said that such worries are overblown. Yang notably appeared on the presidential candidate’s Here’s The Deal podcast and said the 77-year-old politician did not appear to be suffering from any sort of cognitive issues during the interaction.