Anastasiya Kvitko Puts On A Busty Show In A Black Crop Top & Hip-Hugging Pants

Russian smokeshow Anastasiya Kvitko went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday afternoon. The model put on a busty show as she served up a sassy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Anastasiya looked smoking hot as she wore a tiny black top with a metal ring embellishment in the front. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The shirt also included long sleeves with puffed shoulders.

She added a pair of skintight leggings that hugged her curvy hips snugly and wrapped around her petite waist as they emphasized her lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the photo.

She accessorized the style with gold bracelets on one wrist, and a watch on the other. She also rocked some diamond studded earrings and open-toed heels as she carried a black handbag.

Anastasiya stood in front of an off-white curtain backdrop. She pushed her hip out and rested both of her arms at her sides. She pulled her shoulders back as she turned her head to the side while she wore a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the chestnut brown locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Anastasiya has accumulated more than 11.5 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 41,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 900 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Never ever seen such curvaceous figure,” one follower stated.

“I love the black fit babes,” another gushed.

“You look like barbie,” a third comment read.

“I can’t find a word to say to that beauty, the most beautiful mannequin in the world,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms about flashing her hourglass curves in skintight ensembles online. She’s often seen rocking plunging tops, teeny bathing suits, and snug dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya most recently posed in a billowy white crop top with long sleeves and a pair of jeans that clung to her voluptuous booty and legs. That upload also proved to be a big hit among her loyal fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 135,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.