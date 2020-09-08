Anna Katharina Stuns In A Teeny Red Bikini As She Soaks Up Some Sun

Swimsuit model Anna Katharina went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic, which she posted to her account on Monday. She displayed her enviable curves as she smiled for the camera.

In the stunning shot, Anna looked drop dead gorgeous while she wore a teeny red bikini. The bright top featured a classic triangle design that flashed her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips as they wrapped snugly around her petite waist. The garment accentuated her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the process. Her lean thighs were also in the spotlight for the pic.

Anna posed on top of a blue and white striped beach towel that she placed over an outdoor lounge chair. She had one hand on the chair, which held her weight as she pushed her hips to the side. Her other hand was held to her forehead in order to block the sunlight from her eyes.

Anna had her back arched slightly and her legs pressed together as she tilted her head and smiled into the lens. In the background some more outdoor furniture was visible, as well as tons of green foliage and a swimming pool.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 380 thoughts about the snap.

“You are Beautiful,” one follower said.

“Oh Beautiful Angel you are lovely in this Red Bikini I love it,” another gushed.

“Incredibly beautiful and super sexy,” a third social media user wrote.

“You look amazing in your red bikini cute legs perfect body hottie wow,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport stunning outfits in her online uploads. She’s seen rocking racy bathing suits, tight dresses, and scanty lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a bright pink two-piece that tied behind her back as she soaked up some sun. That post was also a popular one among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 23,000 likes and over 360 comments to date.