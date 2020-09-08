Big Sean Discusses Mental Health Struggles While Working On His New Album

Rapper Big Sean opened up about his mental health struggles in a series of tweets describing his feelings leading up to the September 4 release of his new album, Detroit 2.

The musician explained that the length of time he spent creating the project caused him unexpected stress and feelings of anxiety.

“While I was working on me and figuring things out I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me,” Sean tweeted.

In another tweet, he reassured his followers that although he is not struggling currently, his recent battles in the past taught him that it is important to fully embrace what each experience provides.

“I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!” he wrote.

Additionally, Sean spoke of the numerous insecurities he experienced while recording the project, and how ultimately, he had to advocate for himself. He expressed that the album already felt like a #1 on the Billboard Top 100 Chart because of everything he went through while creating it.

Sean’s 2012 mixtape, Detroit, is commonly credited for putting the musician on the map and solidifying him as a talent that could produce influential music alongside peers like Drake and J.Cole, who both grew significantly around the same time.

In the sequel to the 2012 mixtape, Sean received help producing the songs from Kanye West and Hit-Boy, who both have extensive experience in the music industry. The album also features other talented artists like Diddy, Wale, and Eminem.

“Sean’s passion is unreserved,” NME said in a detailed overview shortly after the release.

The collection of tracks was described as being filled with passion and soul while paying tribute to his hometown.

To further emphasize the connection to his hometown, Detroit, Michigan, Sean brought 10 other celebrated MCs from the Motor City, including Royce Da 5’9″, Tee Grizzly, and Sada Baby on the 10-minute track “Friday Night Cypher”.

Sean addressed various emotional topics throughout the project. He rapped about the ups and downs he has experienced, rebirth, and his examinations of karma. Sean poured the wisdom he’s gained from his experiences to form inspirational and motivational lyrics in each song.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.