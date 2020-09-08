Kami Osman Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Printed Bikini

Kami Osman is well-known for showing off her killer figure in scanty outfits, and her newest share was no different. On Monday, September 7, the Canadian model delighted her followers with a brand-new Instagram snap where she rocked a sexy printed bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the picture, the internet personality wore a printed two-piece swimsuit. It had a gray base with colorful prints all over. The top featured itty-bitty triangle-cut cups that hardly contained her shapely chest. It was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. The plunging neckline displayed a tantalizing view of her cleavage, which delighted many viewers.

Kami sported matching bottoms that were just as skimpy. The waistband clung tight to her slim waistline, accentuating her flat stomach. Like the top, the swimwear had prints in various colors.

Kami was in an almost all-white room, clad in her barely there set. In the first snapshot, she posed by sitting in a squatting position with her thighs spread. She leaned forward with both of her wrists resting on her knees. Notably, she was holding a tiny handbag with her right hand. For the shot, the babe looked into the camera with a seductive gaze.

In the second pic, Kami positioned her knees closer to each other with her arms on her thighs for support. She tilted her head to the side and gazed into the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

For the shoot, Kami tied her long brunette hair into a high ponytail and wore a visor over it. She left some tendrils of hair down, framing her face. The influencer also sported a pair of blue pointed-toe mules with her beach day look. She accessorized with dainty earrings, a choker-type necklace, and several bangles.

In the caption, Kami wrote something about herself. From her 849,000 followers, many were quick to comment on the sizzling-hot post. As of this writing, the update has gained more than 19,100 likes and about 130 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments and praise. Many of them told her she looked beautiful and similar to Kim Kardashian. Countless other fans struggled with words and dropped emoji instead.

“How are so perfect? You look so incredibly hot!” one of her admirers gushed.

“Your profile is awesome! Keep working on it. It’s amazing how you look so similar to Kim K. I even think you are way hotter,” wrote another fan, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The hottest and the baddest,” added a third-social media user.