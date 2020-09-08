Cindy Prado Poses In ‘Shades Of Blue’ Bikini By The Ocean For Latest Instagram Share

Cindy Prado turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram share. The model posted a series of images on her feed in which she sported a bikini in two shades of blue and posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Her ensemble did nothing but favors for her curves.

The camera captured Cindy standing on a clear glass and silver framed balcony in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. The background was blurry, though fans could see the teal-colored waves below. It appeared to be a slightly overcast day, but that didn’t stop Cindy from stepping out to slay in her swimwear.

Cindy’s look included a demi-cut bra in light and dark blue tie-dye colors. A small cut-out could be seen at the center of the bra, while the low-cut neckline did little to cover her ample cleavage.

The bra’s band came down to just below Cindy’s bust, so her rock-hard abs were completely on show. She paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini dipped into her stomach to display her tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curvy shape. The high cuts perfectly framed the model’s lean legs and pert derriere.

Cindy finished the outfit with a small, beaded gold chain belt that drew attention to her hourglass figure, as well as a gold choker and hoop earrings. She styled her hair down in a messy blowout.

A few images showed Cindy leaning one elbow on the balcony as she crossed her legs and pushed her hip out. She stared off into the distance with sultry eyes.

In another shot, the babe arched her back and popped out her booty. She pulled her head back and closed her eyes.

Cindy also included a close-up photo of her chest and her makeup look.

The post garnered more than 9,000 likes and just over 140 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with Cindy’s fans. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Love that color on you,” one fan said.

“So many shades of heat,” another user added with flame emoji.

“You cannot be real. This is amazing,” a third follower wrote.

“Your eyes are unreal!” a fourth person added.

Cindy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she shared a few images of herself enjoying life on a beach with a glass of wine as she rocked a nude bikini and a fishnet skirt.