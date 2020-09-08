Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Zebra-Print Bikini

Devon Windsor continued her streak of stunning Instagram uploads on Tuesday with another scorching-hot snap that saw her showing some serious skin.

The 26-year-old stood on the shore of a gorgeous beach in the September 8 addition to her feed. She posed with her body angled slightly away from the camera, though her audience of over 2.1 million people were still treated to a complete look at her slender frame. She rested one hand on top of her blond locks while letting her other arm hang down by her leg. The Victoria’s Secret model also wore a serene look on her face and closed her eyes in a blissful manner as she basked in the sun’s warm rays.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear and Devon’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a two-piece from her own Devon Windsor Swim line and, judging by the reactions of her fans, she seemed to do her brand well.

The catwalk queen sizzled in a skimpy zebra-print bikini that perfectly suited her lean physique. The set included a sexy top with a wide, square neckline and thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its cups featured unique, faux-pockets, and had a deep v-cut in the middle that teased a glimpse of cleavage, adding even more heat to Devon’s page.

Devon flaunted her curvaceous lower half in a pair of skimpy bottoms in the same trendy pattern. The garment had a cheeky cut that offered a peek at lean legs and sculpted thighs that boasted a flawless summer tan. Meanwhile, the number’s thick waistband sat low on her hips, highlighting the star’s trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Devon added some bling to her look with a stack of silver necklaces, beaded bracelets, and paperclip earrings. She also wrapped a zebra-print headscarf around her platinum tresses, which were tied in a sleek bun that sat high on top of her head.

Fans went wild for the latest look at Devon’s bikini bod, and have awarded the upload over 13,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and left compliments in the comments section as well.

“You are so incredible,” one person wrote.

“WOW very beautiful,” praised another user.

“Greek goddess,” declared a third fan.

Others simply spammed the comments section with emoji to express their admiration for the shot, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyes emoticons.

Devon has been sharing a number of looks from her swimwear collection to Instagram this summer. On Monday, the model shared a tantalizing video that captured her emerging from the ocean in a ruffled bandeau bikini from the line.