Jen Selter Hits The Stair Climber In Heels & Flaunts Her Pert Derriere

Jen Selter shared a jaw-dropping video clip on her Instagram page on Sunday that generated a lot of heat. The fitness trainer and social media influencer hit a stair climber for some exercise, but this was no ordinary workout.

The new upload featured Selter taking steps on the piece of fitness equipment and she transitioned to new outfits every few seconds. In her caption, she asked her followers to pick a favorite look, and she joked that it was a rare sight to see her in some of what she chose.

The first bit showed Selter wearing fluffy pink slippers and a rainbow-striped unicorn robe. She had her long brunette tresses pulled back into a low ponytail and she kept that hairstyle throughout most of the upload.

Next up was a set of white, lacy lingerie. The bra and panty set provided an enticing look of Selter’s phenomenal physique, highlighting her flat stomach and incredible curves.

From there, Selter raised heart rates by wearing a jeweled, strappy pair of what appeared to be Valentino heels along with an incredibly short, form-fitting mini dress. She squatted quite low down mid-step, and then the video transitioned again.

This time, the footage showed Selter in the same low squat, but with a combination of denim and a black crop top covering her killer physique. Initially, she kept the pair of strappy, sparkly shoes though.

At this point, Selter’s hair was loose and it tumbled down her back. She soon switched to wear sneakers and added a bright-red purse that hung on one shoulder. A couple of back-to-back workout ensembles carried viewers to the end.

Over the course of about 21 hours, Selter’s video received around 192,000 likes and 1,600 comments.

“U in jeans it’s like whoa,” one fan commented.

“Need to see more of you in heels,” declared someone else.

“The jeans and heels!! Cause it’s so rare,” noted another Selter supporter.

Several of the people who commented asked about the stair climber that Selter used. It appeared to have a covering that was specially designed for her, with her initials incorporated into what mimicked a Louis Vuitton pattern.

The 27-year-old looked incredible in every style she showcased, and it seemed rather difficult for her 12.6 million followers to pick a favorite. Some adored the robe and slippers, and a few noted she looked stunning in every variation.

“I’m going with the jeans and sneakers look. Super hot,” detailed another person.

Overall, it appeared that the denim and Valentinos garnered a little more praise than the other ensembles. It seemed clear that people would love to see her showcasing her curves in garments like this more often, although virtually anything she wears earns loads of high praise.