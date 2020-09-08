Nikki Bella ‘Super Scared’ As She Shows Post-Baby Body On Instagram 5 Weeks After Giving Birth To Son Matteo

The 'Total Bellas' star gave fans a 'raw and real' look at her postpartum bod.

Nikki Bella revealed she was nervous about showing her post-baby body to her Instagram followers. Five weeks after the Total Bellas star welcomed her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, she shared a photo and video with fans to update them on her plans for her postpartum bod.

In a new photo shared to her social media page, Nikki posed in a black bra and panties as she sat on a sofa. The 36-year-old first-time mom’s belly was in full view as she held out her arm for the candid selfie. In the action to the pic, Nikki admitted that she was “super scared” as she invited followers to head to her Instagram story to see her “raw and real.”

On her story, Nikki showed off a full view of her figure as she filmed in front of a mirror. The brunette beauty told her 9.5 million followers that she wanted to bring them all along in the “realest, rawest way” possible, although she admitted that she was tempted to put a filter on the video. She also revealed that she is just 18 pounds from her pre-pregnancy weight.

As she showed her figure from all angles, Nikki turned to show her back side and she noted that it was the “scariest turn” of her life.

She added while she used her pregnancy as an excuse in the past, she now plans to take “full accountability” for her fitness and is ready to lose those last 18 pounds. The reality star assured her fans that she will shed the weight in the healthiest way possible because she is still nursing her son and wants to continue to give him “amazing nutrition.”

Nikki also explained that there will be no crash diets or starvation and that she will lose get to her goal weight slowly by eating healthy food and working out. She ended the video by hilariously downing a small chocolate-covered ice cream popsicle.

Nikki also shared clips of her workout and photos of her snuggling her newborn son.

In the comments section to Nikki’s photo, fans and famous friends praised her for being so real. Some called the former WWE star “brave” and “inspiring,” while others noted that even five weeks after giving birth, she looked incredible.

“Can we talk about how you still have abs!!!!! You’re body goals right now girl!!!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Your body is absolutely amazing!” another added. “It was pre-baby, during baby baking and post-baby. Don’t ever doubt that. Crap you’ve had visible abs the entire time.”

“Honestly you look incredibly gorgeous as ever. Such a hot mama, ” a third fan wrote.

“You look beautiful Nikki don’t be scared,” another wrote to the new mom.