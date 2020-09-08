Chrissy Teigen Cuts Back On Social Media, Claims She’s Not As Tough As People Think

Chrissy Teigen bravely revealed that her therapist recommended that she take a break from social media to relieve her anxiety. During an interview with Marie Claire, she confessed that she hadn’t considered seeing a therapist. She previously made fun of the concept of therapy, but explained that finding the right therapist has done wonders for her. Her therapist was the one the suggest that she cut back on social media.

She wasn’t necessarily opposed to the idea. She explained that social media has been taking a toll on her mental health. She explained that seeing other people hurting during this time on social media has been hard on her since she takes on other people’s emotions. These times have made her realize she’s not as strong as the image she presents to the public and the insulting comments get more to her than she lets on.

“People think I’m tough, but I’m such an empath, and I take on other people’s pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I’m hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren’t going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it’s good for me to take a break.”

Rich Polk / Getty Images

She told the outlet that she feels guilty for stepping away from her Twitter and Instagram during the Black Lives Matter movement. Having two black children, 4-year-old Luna Simone Stephens and 2-year-old Miles Theodore Teigen, and a third on the way, she feels selfish for not being vocal on issues that will directly impact them.

Teigen has a lot on her plate at the moment. Not only is she a mother but she is running two companies lifestyle and cookware companies with two cookbooks to boot. She also has two TV productions underway. She is working on filming Quibi’s Chrissy’s Court Season 2 and is developing a cooking series with Hulu titled Family Style. She also attributes her hectic lifestyle to her heightened anxiety.

Even though Teigen is cutting back on social media, she couldn’t resist adding her own two cents on the interview. Teigen poked fun at herself on Twitter by retweeting the interview and writing, “Narrator: she never did go offline.”

She also reiterated how stressful these times have been on her by mentioning how close the photoshoot was to her surgery.