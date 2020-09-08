‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Star Tracy Tutor Rocks A Red Bikini In Malibu

Tracy Tutor poses for a photo on the red carpet.
Tracy Tutor / Getty Images
Celebrities

Tracy Tutor slipped into another bikini during Labor Day Weekend, and her audience of 202,000-plus Instagram followers has been loving the sight. The scorching image was added to the Million Dollar Listing star’s feed on Monday, September 7 and it captured her enjoying some fun in the sun with her boyfriend, Erik Anderson.

The photo showed the happy couple posed together at a beach. As her geotag indicated, the real estate agent was in Malibu, California. Tracy and Erik posed in front of a row of beachside homes, and a few lounge chairs could be seen at their backs. She titled her head back and wore a smile on her face as she wrapped one arm around Erik. In turn, Erik grabbed Tracy with both arms and gazed into the camera with a smile.

Tracy opted for another red bikini that did a great job of showcasing her ripped body. On her upper-half, she sported a sports-bra style top that had thick straps that secured over her bronze arms and shoulders. The garment’s scooping neckline fell low into her bust, treating her eager audience to a great view of her voluptuous assets.

The bottoms of the suit matched the color and fabric of her top. The front of the suit was worn a few inches below Tracy’s navel, leaving her defined abs in full-view. Also of note was the high-rise design which helped to highlight her tiny waist and midsection and her muscular legs.

View this post on Instagram

Sunshine and him ❤️

A post shared by TRACY TUTOR (@tracytutor) on

The Bravolebrity wore her long, blond locks down and waved. Tracy’s beachside look also included several accessories including a pair of silver earrings, a gold necklace, and a chic pair of black sunglasses.

Erik did not shy away from showing off his own fit figure. The personal trainer rocked a pair of white board shorts with a double set of black stripes down the sides. Erik opted to go shirtless and flaunted his ripped arms and chiseled abs. He completed the look with a white cap to shield his eyes from the sun.

It comes as no surprise that upload has earned Tracy rave reviews from fans. More than 13,000 have double-tapped the update, and 200-plus have flocked to the comments section.

“Aww you guys are such a good looking couple! Blessing to you,” one fan gushed, adding a single pink heart emoji to the end of their words.

“Tracy needs to be fined- because it should be illegal to look that good, happy Labor Day!” a second social media user gushed.

“I love you on the show. You are absolutely gorgeous!” a third follower chimed in.

“Baywatch vibes!” one more Instagrammer added.