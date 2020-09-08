Sofia Richie Is ‘Salty & Sweet’ In Revealing Chequered Bikini For Sunny Snap

Sofia Richie showed off her bombshell body in a “salty & sweet” bikini shot she posted to Instagram on Monday. The blond beauty took to the social media platform to share two sunny vacation snaps with her followers.

In the first image, Sofia wore 60’s style sunglasses as she stared off into the middle distance and rested her chin on her left hand. Sofia’s tanned shoulder was in the foreground of the thoughtful shot, and the brightly colored strings from her halter neck bikini top hung down her upper back.

Sofia’s second upload in the slideshow beautifully showed off her toned body. She wore a blue and lime green triangle bikini top with two strings that tied behind her neck. The matching high rise bikini bottoms were cut in a V shape that perfectly showcased her washboard stomach and toned legs, while the bright color scheme of the swimwear complemented the influencer’s tan. Sofia accessorized the skimpy ensemble with a number of layered gold necklaces, dark sunglasses, and two bangles around her right wrist — one in gold, and the other bejeweled. A diamond-shaped tattoo was visible on her right wrist.

The model looked like a true sun worshipper in the shot as she brought both hands to the top of her head, arched her back slightly, and tilted her face up to meet the golden rays. The setting for the photos appeared idyllic, with the aquamarine ocean visible in the background, complete with a number of luxury yachts.

Sofia’s followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to welcome the sunny snaps.

“Gorgeous queen,” wrote one fan, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“Ur an icon,” contributed another admirer.

“Cant settle when i know theres women like this,” shared a third follower, who added a sad face to their words.

Sofia has spent a large amount of time showing off her bikini body recently. As The Inquisitr reported on September 6, the social media star was recently spotted at the beach with former flame Jaden Smith following her high-profile split from Scott Disick. The 22-year-old wore a skimpy pink bikini which featured a floral pattern for her time on the Californian coast.

According to The Daily Mail, which obtained pictures from the beach trip, the pair appeared to enjoy their afternoon together as they took in the sun and splashed around in the waves. It was noted that Sofia adhered to social distancing measures as she sported an animal-print face mask while she found a spot to sit down.

The report underscored that Sofia and Jaden were rumored to have dated during their early teens in 2012, and that they appeared affectionate towards one another during their recent beach outing. After leaving the sand, they joined friends at Malibu restaurant Nobu, according to the publication.