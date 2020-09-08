Amanda Seales Sizzles In A Neon Green Bikini During Fun Beach Day With Her Adorable Dog

Amanda's dog is named after a 'Star Trek' character.

Amanda Seales looked confident and radiant in an eye-catching bikini during a trip to the beach. The 39-year-old Insecure actress shared an Instagram slideshow loaded with stunning photos from her trek down to the coast, and a few of them included her canine companion named after a beloved Star Trek character.

Amanda has had an eventful 2020. She left The Real after co-hosting the daytime talk show for just a few months, and she tackled the daunting challenge of virtually hosting the BET Awards back in June. Her schedule doesn’t seem quite as hectic now, and it looked she was ready to relax and unwind when she hit the beach with her cute pet pooch and a close friend.

In the first photo in her carousel, Amanda showed off her flamboyant and fun summer style. She rocked a neon green bikini that featured a lot of hardware on the top. The garment was a bandeau design with a large gold ring in the center of the bust. The ring created an opening that teased a glimpse of cleavage. It was attached to a series of three more stacked rings that got progressively smaller as they neared the neck. The smallest ring was attached to string tie that was high enough to create a choker-like detail.

Amanda’s bottoms had a more conventional design with ties on the sides. She wore them pulled down low on her hips to create a low-rise silhouette. She tagged the designer of her two-piece as the brand Cult Gaia.

Amanda’s hair was pulled up and partially covered by a knotted headwrap. It featured a bold graphic print in black, white, and the same bright shade of green as her swimsuit. She also accessorized with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The designer eyewear had circular rose-colored lenses with the slogan “L’Aveugle Par Amour” etched on them. Amanda finished her look with gold jewelry from Aurate New York.

In her first photo, the comedian was pictured using a rope toy to play tug of war with her adorable rescue dog. They played in the sand not far from the ocean’s edge. Another snapshot revealed that Amanda’s tan terrier wore a dog tag bearing his name, Geordi La Fur. The canine is named after LeVar Burton’s Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge. The pooch’s tag was even shaped like the insignia communicator pin that the character wore on the series.

Other images showed Amanda striking various poses, which gave fans a good look at her sculpted stomach, toned legs, and muscular arms. She also snapped a few selfies with her friend, Keithea Baker. Her final slide was a cute video of Geordi digging in the sand and demonstrating his adorable squeaky bark.