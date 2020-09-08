Alvin Kamara Reportedly ‘Extremely Close’ To New Contract With The Saints Just A Week After Rumors Of A Trade

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are reportedly “extremely close” to striking a new deal that will keep the running back with the team for the long-term, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter, here. He added the two sides are hoping to finalize everything in the next few days.

He also wrote this new deal is going to be very lucrative for Kamara. He added too, that it will mean that the back is going to be spending his time in New Orleans during the absolute prime of his career.

The analyst added that both sides are really wanting to get this new contract inked as soon as possible. He said they “needed” to get it done.

Schefter said there is one window to get the contract finished and signed on Tuesday, because the players are having a scheduled off day. He reported that even if nothing gets completed on Tuesday, it’s almost a certainty there will be some resolution this week.

He made it clear it’s “coming.” He also said rumors that circulated around Kamara last week likely spurred the pair to escalate things to the point where the extension is about to be completed.

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

John Sigler of SaintsWire said it’s exciting to imagine Kamara being tied to his team for the foreseeable future. He said its also a relief because of the week before.

There were reports that Kamara was on the verge of being traded. There was also talk that the relationship between the two sides was deteriorating due to disputes over the length and amount o money his contract allowed.

Sigler pointed to the deal apparently being a reward for being one of the best running backs in the NFL since he arrived. Just how much he’ll be rewarded is still something of a mystery.

While there are reports that Kamara is going to get his payday, it’s not known just how big the salary might actually be. Schefter also didn’t say just how long the agreement might be, saying only it would be through Kamara’s prime.

Kamara is entering his fourth year in the league and he has yet to rush for more than 900 yards in a single season. However, he is someone who has been used quite a bit as a receiver out of the backfield by the Saints.

Kamara has caught exactly 81 passes in each season in the NFL. Those numbers in the pros came after a college career where his statistics weren’t eye-popping. While playing for the University of Tennessee, his career-high in rushing yards was 698 in 2015.