Shawn Johnson & Daughter Drew Display Huge Smiles In Poolside Pic

Shawn Johnson and her daughter, Drew, displayed huge smiles in a new poolside pic. She delighted her fans with the snap of the baby, who appeared to enjoy a fun summer day with her mother.

The former professional gymnast — who won four medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China — looked lovely in the photograph.

In the snap, Shawn sat cross-legged at the water’s edge. She wore an orange one-piece bathing suit. Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her face in what appeared to be a half-ponytail, and the remainder of her tresses hung over her shoulders and back. Her fingernails and toenails were painted with a light-colored polish, and she wore brown, oversized sunglasses on her face.

Drew looked adorable in a blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit. She squinted her eyes against the sun as she perched atop her mother’s left knee.

Mom and daughter were pictured as they relaxed near a luxurious-looking pool. A lifeguard seated on a tall chair was seen in the background of the snap, as were other people who appeared to enjoy the water feature. Blue skies dominated the backdrop.

The photograph was tagged as being taken in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shawn commented in the caption that she was sad to say goodbye to pool days. Many of her followers appeared to feel the same way, lamenting a return to cooler weather and the end of enjoying the outdoors in seasonable temperatures.

Her husband, Andrew East, channeled the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin in a statement.

“Crikey you two are beauts!” he remarked of his wife of four years and their daughter.

Fans loved the pic and shared their positive remarks in the comments section of the post.

“Aww!! Y’all are too cute!!” wrote one follower.

“Drew’s foot, that’s a future toe point right there,” commented a second fan of Drew’s potential future as a gymnast.

“Is she fully walking yet or still kinda waddling/falling all over the place? SHE’S PERFECT!!” stated a third Instagram user.

Other fans penned comments regarding what they felt are similarities in the facial expressions of Drew and her mother.

Shawn recently shared a video of Drew jumping in a pool and into her arms, reported The Inquisitr. She explained that she felt she had a daredevil on her hands if the baby’s carefree actions were any indication of what to expect in the future from the little girl. The aforementioned video was taken during a family vacation to Seaside, Florida.