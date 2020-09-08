Sara Underwood Goes Lake Tahoe Canoeing In Red, White & Blue Bikini

Sara Underwood gave off some major Labor Day vibes in a recent Instagram share, but it wasn’t on her own feed. The model made an appearance on personal photographer Steve Bitanga’s page on Monday. In the steamy photo, Sara was captured canoeing on a lake as she rocked a red, white and blue two-piece that showcased her best assets.

The photo saw Sara posing in a green canoe on South Lake Tahoe in California, according to the post’s geotag. In the distance, a stunning forest and mountaintops could be seen. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over the model and caused her skin to glow. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, though fans were likely focused on Sara.

Sara’s look included a blue triangle-shaped halter top covered in red and white stars. There was a ton of space between the cups, creating a plunging neckline that did very little to cover her ample cleavage. She looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as the fabric pushed her chest out.

Sara’s flat, toned tummy was also exposed between the top and an even tinier double-strapped bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear remained low on her waist to expose her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. The high cuts showed off her shapely legs.

Sara’s only accessory was a red scrunchie in her blond hair, which was tied up in a messy bun. A few strands were left out to frame her face.

Sara leaned back on an oar and slouched her shoulders, causing her chest to spill out. She pulled one foot close into her body and let the other hang out of the vessel. The babe pointed her toes, which elongated her seemingly endless pins. She looked down at the water with a smile.

The post was liked more than 8,200 times and received just over 20 comments. A few people expressed admiration for both Sara’s physique and Steve’s photography skills.

“Killer shot as always,” one fan said.

“Steve Bitanga is my idol,” another user added.

“My god,” a third person wrote with a shocked emoji.

Some people simply shared their appreciation using heart-eye emoji.

Sara always leaves her followers impressed. She shared a post on her own feed over the weekend in which she rocked a super-tiny colorful romper as she frolicked through a field by the forest, which viewers loved.