‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Ridge & Brooke Find An Unexpected Ally

Does Thomas have a change of heart?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 9 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will learn some astonishing news. It appears as if someone surprising is rooting for them to get back together, per SheKnows Soaps.

“Bridge’s” Unexpected Ally

As seen in the below image, Ridge made a decision to end his relationship with Brooke. However, it seems as if a mysterious person wants the couple to reunite. Since this individual previously did not like the pairing, it appears as if they did an about-turn and have now changed their minds about the pair.

There are very few people who would like to see the end of “Bridge.” The people against them reuniting include Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards), Quinn Fulton Forrester (Rena Sofer), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Each of them has a vested interest in Brooke and Ridge remaining divorced.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers immediately eliminate two people: Bill and Ridge will have an argument about Brooke, and Quinn is still scheming to keep the couple apart. Since Shauna is married to the dressmaker, it seems unlikely that she would want to break up her marriage for the sake of “Bridge.” This leaves Thomas as the person who suddenly wants them to get back together.

Thomas Knows Better

Ever since Thomas returned to Los Angeles, it has become evident that he is a changed man. He told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he has had a lot of time to think and to get his priorities straight. He’s now making time for his son and putting his family first. He wants to get back on track and move forward now that he is no longer obsessing over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will let his dad know that he is thinking about him. He feels that Brooke makes his father happy and encourages the dressmaker to fight for the woman he loves. He doesn’t believe that his dad is in love with Shauna and feels that he should end the marriage.

This will come as a shock to many B&B fans. Previously, Thomas told Shauna that he would support her if she managed to lure his father away from Brooke. He made no secret of the fact that he hated his previous stepmother and the two even came to blows.

By taking the position that he wants Brooke and Ridge to get back together, Thomas will endear himself to both of them. They certainly don’t expect his support and will be taken aback when he voices his thoughts.

However, it may also serve Thomas well if his father and former stepmother believe that he is with them when he’s actually plotting their final demise.