WWE Rumors: Main Roster Superstar Reportedly Participated In RETRIBUTION’s First Promo Segment

Aside from the multiple NXT superstars who have supposedly shown up in masks as part of the RETRIBUTION faction since their early August debut, one current main roster wrestler was reportedly included of the group when they cut their first promo segment on the September 7 episode of Monday Night Raw.

As cited by Ringside News on Tuesday, Dave Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Mojo Rawley was among the five faction members who appeared on this week’s Raw, though he wasn’t among the people who got to speak during the promo. The new development comes after a Reddit user was able to edit the audio from the segment, leading to several sources guessing that NXT wrestlers Mercedes Martinez and Dominik Dijakovic were the two individuals who were speaking in slowed-down, altered voices.

At the present, Rawley is part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand, though he hasn’t been used too frequently on television since WrestleMania 36 in April, where he lost the 24/7 Championship to his real-life friend, current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. According to his ProFightDB wrestler page, the former NFL defensive lineman only wrestled twice since the event, losing in a six-man tag team match on the episode taped May 26 and getting pinned by Shorty G during the June 15 taping.

Rawley isn’t the only main roster talent who has been mentioned as a possible member of RETRIBUTION. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a number of other underutilized Raw and SmackDown performers, including Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, and Bo Dallas, have been rumored to be among the stable’s members.

Ali, in particular, has been singled out as a likely candidate for the group. Before he switched brands, he was rumored to be the mysterious SmackDown hacker before the storyline quietly ended — this angle featured the hacker causing technical difficulties in a similar fashion to what RETRIBUTION has been doing on both main roster shows.

If the new rumors are accurate and Rawley turns out to be one of the wrestlers behind the black masks, this might necessitate a brand switch of his own, as Post Wrestling reported last week that RETRIBUTION might become a Raw-exclusive act going forward. However, Ringside News stressed in its report that the plans for the stable are still fluid and “can easily change” in the coming weeks, considering how WWE chairman Vince McMahon purportedly came up with the idea for the group “on a whim.”