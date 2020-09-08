Yanet Garcia Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Skintight Leopard-Print Hot Pants

In her latest attempt to set fans’ pulses racing, Yanet Garcia shared a photo to Instagram on Monday night which put her toned booty on display in leopard-print hot pants that stretched tightly over her curves.

The model sat on a bench crafted from a log for the moody outdoors shot. She faced away from the camera as she gazed at a green, mountainous landscape, which put the focus on her pert posterior.

Yanet wore leopard print hot pants in a stretchy material for the shot. The racy form-fitting garment showed off plenty of skin as it left the influencer’s toned thighs on full display. Yanet sported a matching animal-print top that bared her toned arms and shoulders. She covered the eye-catching ensemble with a baggy white vest with oversized arm holes, which allowed followers to glimpse the top section of her outfit, and completed the look with dark shades.

While Yanet had styled her brown locks loose and straight for her day out, in the photo she grasped the top of her hair with her left hand, giving her locks a tousled aesthetic. She leaned forward on the bench to give fans a good glimpse of her curvaceous booty, and tilted her head back slightly. The stunning backdrop to the shot was taken up by a rugged gray mountain blanketed with greenery, while dark gray clouds could be seen in the distance.

Many of Yanet’s 13.4 million followers responded on the post with peach emoji as they referenced the influencer’s enviable derriere. Others took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the attention-grabbing image.

“Hard work pays off,” wrote one follower, as they referred to Yanet’s well-documented fitness regime.

“Man alive!!!!,” wrote another fan, who accompanied their words with a single peach emoji.

A third follower declared the TV host the “Queen Of Booty,” and emphasized their point with a crown emoji.

Yanet is certainly no stranger to showing off her famous posterior on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, last Friday the fitness enthusiast ensured her booty was the center of attention when she posted a photo — which you can see here — in which she rocked figure-hugging activewear. The model dressed in pastel pink from head to toe as she posed on a concrete staircase with her back slightly arched, side-on to the camera. She glimpsed back at the photographer with a serious expression on her face. Both Yanet’s outfit and her pose served to emphasize her pert posterior and slender waist.