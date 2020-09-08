Olivia Wilde Looks Flawless In A Navy Blue Swimsuit While Hitting Up The Beach In Malibu

Olivia Wilde celebrated the unofficial end of summer with a trip to the beach with her pals.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured the 36-year-old romping around the water on Monday in Malibu, California. She slipped into a gorgeous navy blue swimsuit for the outing that perfectly suited her phenomenal frame.

Olivia was all smiles as she swam and splashed around the ocean in the one-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. It clung tightly to her body, especially once soaking wet, accentuating her voluptuous chest, trim waist, and flat midsection. The number boasted a halter-style that was tied in a dainty bow behind her neck. The design showcased the star’s toned back and shoulders, while its wide armholes offered a teasing glimpse of sideboob that gave the swimwear a sexy vibe.

The Booksmart director’s swimsuit also featured a slightly cheeky cut that partially exposed her derriere and sculpted thighs as she enjoyed some fun in the sun. It was trimmed with a flirty scalloped cut that further highlighted her lean legs and killer curves.

Olivia gave her look a bit of bling with a gold pendant necklace that bounced around her decolletage. She also had a slew of black hair ties around her wrist, though opted to leave her dark locks down for the day. They were styled in messy waves upon showing up to the beach, though quickly slicked back against her head following a dip underneath the refreshing water.

One photo snapped by the paparazzi captured the mother-of-two joking around with a male pal. Her husband, Jason Sudeikis, and two children, Otis, six, and Daisy, three, were not present for the beach day.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Olivia was certainly deserving of the R&R, especially as both her acting and directorial career fill up with new projects. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former House actress recently signed on to direct a female-led Marvel film for Sony Pictures. Few details have been released about the upcoming film, however, rumors surrounding the story suggest it will focus on Spider-Woman.

She is also in the midst of both starring and directing in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, which tells the story of an unhappy housewife in the 1950s and includes an all-star cast list including Shia LeBeouf, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Dakota Johnson. Production for the film was initially set to begin in the spring but was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.