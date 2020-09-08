Susan Lucci, 73, Thrills Fans With New Pic Of Her Frolicking On The Beach

Fans of former All My Children star Susan Lucci, 73, were thrilled by a new photo of her frolicking on the beach. She looked ageless as she stood seaside in a two-piece, two-toned bathing suit.

The legendary soap opera star shared the image and remarks to urge her followers to enjoy life.

In the snap, Susan was photographed as she stood at the water’s edge. The sea was a dark gray color. Its whitecaps lapped the shoreline behind the actress.

She laughed as the wind blew her shoulder-length brown tresses around. A big smile was on her face as she appeared to enjoy the seaside shoot.

Susan showed off her enviable figure in the photograph. She wore a one-shouldered white bathing suit top that provided full coverage. It had a cutout that showed off her left hip before that became attached to a traditional black bottom.

Fans of the legendary soap opera star could not believe how amazing she looked. They shared their comments within the post.

“WOW! You have the body of a 20-year-old!” exclaimed one fan.

“Happy Labor Day Susan! After a lifetime of work devoted to entertaining so many, it has been refreshing to see you reach out via your pictures and posts,” wrote a second follower on Instagram.

“Beautiful picture Looking HOT as always Beautiful in every way. Enjoy your day & have a beautiful week ahead,” remarked a third social media user.

“I swear it is the olive oil. She is just stunning. Good genes,” claimed a fourth fan.

Susan has been known for her ageless beauty throughout her career. She shared some of her secrets to staying young and healthy in an interview with Woman’s World Magazine in 2018. She explained that after enjoying coffee in the morning, she drinks hot water with lemon throughout the day. Susan claimed in the interview that it helps keep her skin hydrated and her metabolism fired up.