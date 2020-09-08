Susan Lucci, 73, Thrills Fans With New Pic Of Her Frolicking On The Beach

Fans of former All My Children star Susan Lucci, 73, were thrilled by a new photo of her frolicking on the beach. She looked ageless as she stood seaside in a two-piece, two-toned bathing suit.

The legendary soap opera star shared the image and remarks to urge her followers to enjoy life.

In the snap, Susan was photographed as she stood at the water’s edge. She laughed as the wind blew her shoulder-length brown tresses around. A big smile was on her face as she appeared to enjoy the seaside shoot.

Susan showed off her enviable figure in the photograph. She wore a one-shouldered white bathing suit top that provided full coverage. It had a cutout that showed off her left hip before that became attached to a traditional black bottom.

Fans of the legendary soap opera star could not believe how amazing she looked. They shared their comments within the post.

“WOW! You have the body of a 20-year-old!” exclaimed one fan.

“Happy Labor Day Susan! After a lifetime of work devoted to entertaining so many, it has been refreshing to see you reach out via your pictures and posts,” wrote a second follower on Instagram.

“Beautiful picture Looking HOT as always Beautiful in every way Enjoy your day & have a beautiful week ahead,” remarked a third social media user.

“I swear it is the olive oil. She is just stunning. Good genes,” claimed a fourth fan.

Susan first stepped into the character of Erica Kane at the age of 22, just out of college, when the daytime serial began in 1970. She played the role of a tempestuous 15-year-old who always viewed herself as the center of attention. She would play the character for the duration of the series, a total of 41 years, until All My Children broadcast its final episode in September 2011. Susan would eventually be nominated a record-setting 19 times for her work on the serial until 1999 when her losing streak was broken by a historic win in the category of Best Actress.

“Erica Kane was a spectacular role for any actress to play, and I felt so lucky to be the one who got to do it. To find the part of a 15-year-old girl that was that juicy and had that much potential, I really thought Erica Kane had the possibility to be a modern-day Scarlett O’Hara,” said the actress in an interview with NPR regarding the iconic role.