Clare Crawley Dishes On Her ‘Different’ Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! Monday night to share insider info on her season of The Bachelorette for the first time. Chris Harrison replayed Juan Pablo’s dramatic season and invited Clare for a live interview after airing her infamous speech during which she shut down Juan Pablo for making inappropriate comments to her off camera.

Clare spoke with Chris from the L.A. abode that she was quarantining in for the weeks prior to filming The Bachelorette. Even though the interview happened before filming began, she still had plenty of scoop to share. The bachelorette-to-be disclosed that filming this season during quarantine without all of the adventurous dates an traveling will be “different” than ever before “in the best way possible.”

“I want somebody who is not excited about traveling to the wonderful locations, which is great and awesome to be able to go do those things, which I’ve done before. But this is more of what I’m looking for—just one-one-one connection or multiple connections. And just having the time to get to know each other way better and not having to focus on anything greater than that. It’s the most important thing.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

When Chris mentioned that she will likely leave the show an engaged woman, she became giddy at the idea of meeting “the man of her dreams.” She also marveled at how she wasn’t anxious but surprisingly calm about starting filming and even excited.

Chris also addressed her infamous breakup speech that he just aired. He asked if she would’ve done anything different or said more to him if she could go back in time to that speech. She admitted that it took awhile for her to come to terms with the moment, but was ultimately satisfied with how the life-altering moment went down. However, after the fact, she said that she wished she could thank Juan Pablo for the moment because without it, she wouldn’t be who she is today.

She also wants to let fan know that she forgives him. She has let go of any resentment and is continuing to use the breakup for personal growth.

She shared that her mom is just as excited for the upcoming season as she is. Even though the season hadn’t started yet at that point, her mom has been calling consistently and asking if she has a ring on her finger yet. If the Dale Moss rumors hold up, Mama Crawley must be very happy right now.