Suzy Cortez Exposes Her Famous Backside In A Barely There White Lingerie Set

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The model exposed her famous backside as she got steamy in the pic.

In the sexy shot, Suzy looked smoking hot as she rocked a barely there white lingerie set that complemented her glistening skin. The teeny bra fit snugly around chest as the thin straps showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties put her world-famous booty in the full view as it wrapped snugly around her petite waist and flaunted her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also highlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and some nude heels on her feet.

Suzy posed on all fours as she rested her elbows on a bed made up with a striped comforter. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she lifted her legs off of the bed. She used one hand to tug at her bra strap while she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. Two decorative pillows could also be seen laying next to her.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder.

Suzy has amassed more than 2.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“Billion dollar pic,” one follower stated.

“I really like this pose,” another wrote.

“I see you like this and the things that go past my head,” a third comment read.

“You are a beautiful dream that I never want to wake up from,” a third social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her incredible curves for her online uploads. She’s often photographed wearing stunning lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a red lingerie set with matching thigh-high stockings, garter belt, and heels. That post also proved to be a popular among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 9,000 likes and over 130 comments.