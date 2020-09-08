Alexa Collins Looks Smoking-Hot In Skimpy Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Alexa Collins put on a busty show in today’s Instagram share, rocking a white, ribbed crop top that fit tightly across her chest. The halterneck number caught the eye with its low-cut, scooped neckline, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage in addition to flaunting her toned midriff. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Alexa didn’t appear to be wearing any support under the clingy garment. The sizzling blonde paired the item with form-hugging Daisy Dukes, smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her killer curves.

The Florida hottie posed with one hand in her front pocket, seemingly resting the other one on her hip bone. The gesture allowed her to showcase her elegant, nude manicure, while simultaneously calling attention to her slender hips and sculpted waist. Her shorts boasted a high waistline that rose just below her belly button, accentuating her trim midsection. Meanwhile, the sleeveless top cut off at the ribs, displaying Alexa’s tight abs.

The snug garment was decorated with three brown buttons along the front, further drawing the eye to her perky chest. Likewise, the denim bottoms were embellished with a delicate fringed trim along the back, as well as distressed frayed details adorning on the front. The trendy outfit was from popular brand, PrettyLittleThing, which Alexa made sure to tag both in her photo and caption. The model accompanied her post with a positive, uplifting message to go with her beaming smile, leading followers to comment on her sunny disposition.

“That is a beautiful smile,” wrote one Instagram user, adding two pairs of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Thank you… [I] always love your smiles!” chimed in a second fan, who also expressed their adoration with three hearts.

The eye-catching snap captured Alexa from the mid-thigh up, merely teasing her chiseled pins. The 24-year-old arched her back and slightly leaned forward, pushing her bust into focus. The top had a sexy push-up effect that further ensured all eyes were fixed on her cleavage. She tilted her head and turned her gaze to the side, seemingly captivated by something off camera. Her hair looked tousled and was side-swept, tumbling down her shoulder in an unruly fashion that added to her sultry vibe.

The model was snapped in a cozy interior decorated in a modern country style that fit well with her casual apparel. The beautifully ornate furnishings included a sophisticated, white end table, a matching sofa, and gauzy drapes over the sunlit windows on each side of the fireplace. A fiery-red throw pillow added color to the décor, as did a tall, turquoise candlestick resting on the glass coffee table. A bronze light fixture adorned the wall above the fireplace, complementing the plush, caramel-toned armchair by the sofa. A bronze-framed mirror shone on the mantelpiece, right next to a set of white candles.

Alexa’s fans were eager to express their admiration for the beautiful model and her enticing appearance, leaving 124 messages under her photo in the first hour of posting. The upload also garnered nearly 7,900 likes in the same time frame, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Wow… [you are] looking really gorgeous,” penned one of her devotees.

“You never disappoint!” gushed another Instagrammer, leaving a string of roses and other flattering emoji.