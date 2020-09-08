Abby Rao Goes Braless Underneath A Tight Yellow Dress On Instagram

Abby Rao gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that saw her showing some serious skin.

The upload hit Abby’s page on Monday, September 7, and has since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans. It included three stunning snaps taken in Los Angeles, California, per the geotag, that captured the model sitting on the arm of a plush couch in the living room her home.

The 23-year-old stretched one of her toned arms out in front of her in the first photo of the set and rested it on the frame of a door that appeared to be open, resulting in an ample amount of golden sunlight spilling into the room. The warm rays illuminated the social media star as she struck a variety of poses for the camera, including one that saw her lean her head back in a sultry manner.

As for her look for the photoshoot, Abby seemed to have drawn inspiration from the sun, as she rocked a baby yellow dress from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her hourglass silhouette. It had a high neckline and fit snugly over her chest, drawing attention to her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of the garment entirely as she worked the camera. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the piece, as its wide, sleeveless armholes exposed an eyeful of bare sideboob that gave the snaps even more of a seductive vibe.

The dress proceeded to cinch in at the model’s trim waist, highlighting her flat midsection and slender frame. Also of note was its daringly short length. The number grazed just to the middle of Abby’s toned thighs, clinging tightly to her curvy hips and derriere along the way.

Abby completed her ensemble with a large pendant necklace, as well as a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. The bling just barely peeked out from underneath her luscious blond locks, which were styled in a sleek side part and spilled voluminously behind her back.

The triple-pic update quickly garnered plenty of attention from Abby’s fans, who have awarded it more than 193,000 likes within 17 hours of going live. The post has also racked up hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Abby you are sooo sexy and sooo gorgeous,” one person gushed.

“This color is amazing on you,” commented another fan.

“You are soo flawless,” a third follower praised.

“Goddess,” added a fourth user.

Abby is hardly shy about flaunting her killer curves on Instagram. She often showcases her incredible physique in tight clothing, as well as lingerie and swimwear. Recently, the model shared another set of photos that saw her relaxing outside in a white bikini and green sarong. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 231,000 likes and 1,152 comments to date.